Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.69. 22,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.01 and its 200-day moving average is $94.64.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kadant will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $121,499.07. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $120,756.16. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kadant by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,347,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.