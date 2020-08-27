Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for about 2.9% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 69,350 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after purchasing an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 230,823 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Knight Equity raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

KNX traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,396. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,840 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $74,869.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $45,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,847 shares of company stock worth $15,356,381. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.