Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.27. 144,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 61,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Koss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Koss worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

