Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Shares Purchased by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,836 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason accounts for 9.6% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Legg Mason worth $104,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LM. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Legg Mason by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 891.3% in the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 300,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after buying an additional 270,061 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 4,505.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 384,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after buying an additional 375,958 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LM remained flat at $$49.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,718,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,192. Legg Mason Inc has a twelve month low of $33.99 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

In other Legg Mason news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 648,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $32,395,936.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,106,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 223,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $11,171,730.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,644,839.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

