Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,353 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lennar worth $17,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,388 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after acquiring an additional 478,019 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 49.6% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after buying an additional 258,971 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after buying an additional 237,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 21.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,495,000 after buying an additional 189,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lennar from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

LEN stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.80. 1,989,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,515. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,947,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $2,456,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 335,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,604,344.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

