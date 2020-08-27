Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €220.48 ($259.39).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €257.00 ($302.35) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €184.00 ($216.47) price target on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of ETR LIN traded up €2.10 ($2.47) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €213.40 ($251.06). 360,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The firm has a market cap of $112.11 billion and a PE ratio of 50.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €207.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €183.54. Linde has a 12 month low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 12 month high of €216.00 ($254.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

