LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.
LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend payment by 24.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of LYB opened at $69.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91.
LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.09.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
See Also: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.