LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend payment by 24.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB opened at $69.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.