Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.22-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $712.5-787.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $775.62 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.91. 13,379,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,807,464. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.04.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

