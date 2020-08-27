Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Masco reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on MAS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,312. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 234.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,334,000 after buying an additional 11,489,012 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,451,000 after buying an additional 1,673,026 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,088,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,326,000 after buying an additional 531,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,183,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,821,000 after buying an additional 344,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 131.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,106,000 after buying an additional 1,576,285 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,491. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

