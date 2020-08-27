Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 83,070 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $67,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $356.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,390. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.72. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $358.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $348.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

