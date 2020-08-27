Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Maverix Metals has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $550.95 million, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.72.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Maverix Metals from $7.90 to $7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

