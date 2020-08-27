Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.
Maverix Metals has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.
Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $550.95 million, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.72.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Maverix Metals from $7.90 to $7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.
Maverix Metals Company Profile
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.
Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.