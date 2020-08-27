Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Meili Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGU) rose 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 535,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 601,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.40.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

