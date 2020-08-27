Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lowered by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.0% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,167,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,178,302. The firm has a market cap of $216.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

