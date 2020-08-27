Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mimecast from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

MIME traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $266,920.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,650.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $95,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,042 shares of company stock worth $17,799,382. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 10.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

