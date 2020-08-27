Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) Shares Up 10.5%

Monaker Group Inc (OTCMKTS:MKGI)’s stock price shot up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.63. 94,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 50,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Get Monaker Group alerts:

Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monaker Group stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monaker Group Inc (OTCMKTS:MKGI) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,067 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.03% of Monaker Group worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc, operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and auxiliary services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, or EXVG.com.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Monaker Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monaker Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.