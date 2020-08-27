Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer Sells 10,000 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $2,688,300.00.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.01. The stock had a trading volume of 312,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $283.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,662,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,724,000 after buying an additional 76,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,010,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,475,000 after acquiring an additional 78,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,685,000 after purchasing an additional 273,269 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,077,000 after purchasing an additional 115,564 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

