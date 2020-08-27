Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.9% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 32.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $55,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.82.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,647. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $212.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

