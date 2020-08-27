Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 277.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 70.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $964.54.

SHOP traded down $35.83 on Thursday, reaching $1,053.50. 1,551,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,430. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,003.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $715.09. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,115.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,737.69, a PEG ratio of 3,723.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

