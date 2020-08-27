Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,071 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,830 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Apache by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apache by 629.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

APA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,397,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,714,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

