Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $6.32 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 3.4% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,427,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,103,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.20. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 175.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

