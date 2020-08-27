Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $8.27 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises about 4.5% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of United Rentals worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,552,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 761.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,782,000 after buying an additional 212,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.02. 518,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $186.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.73.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

