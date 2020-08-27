Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 2.5% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 124,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 280,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 140,074 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $26.05. 52,861,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,621,563. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $225.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

