Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,394 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after purchasing an additional 880,243 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,218,000 after purchasing an additional 712,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total transaction of $19,155,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 709,434 shares of company stock valued at $225,863,948. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $339.14. 1,253,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,838. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.93. The company has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $341.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

