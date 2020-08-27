Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PTC Therapeutics worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,967. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The business had revenue of $75.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $176,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $5,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,118. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

