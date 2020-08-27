Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 1,617 Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Penumbra by 11.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Penumbra by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 39.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Penumbra by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Penumbra by 16.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.07, for a total transaction of $472,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,216 shares of company stock valued at $8,394,435 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

PEN traded down $5.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.65. 465,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,423. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 785.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.15. Penumbra Inc has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $241.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

