Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 192 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.42. 1,858,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.31.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,663,160. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.