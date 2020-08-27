Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 3,146 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In other news, Director James Reid sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $117,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $138,198.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,453,472.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 665,558 shares of company stock worth $53,966,926 over the last quarter. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSHD traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $97.81. 66,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,608. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 278.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $1.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

