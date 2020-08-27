Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 3,190 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 28.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 73,787 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDIT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,784.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $522,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 376,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,278. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.99.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

