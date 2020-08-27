Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 35 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in ServiceNow by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.09, for a total value of $689,672.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,656 shares of company stock valued at $44,624,979. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $480.55. 1,520,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,080. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $488.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 131.70, a PEG ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.94 and a 200 day moving average of $364.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

