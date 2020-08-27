Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 108.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,356,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 122.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,623,000 after purchasing an additional 917,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,460,000 after purchasing an additional 371,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,909,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,131,000 after buying an additional 338,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.28. 200,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $134.54. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.68.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $856,323.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $102,600,563.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

