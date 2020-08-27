Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 558,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,558. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.77 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at $462,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas acquired 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $32,947.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,372.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

