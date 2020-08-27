Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,295 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Nike by 8.2% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 54,571 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Nike by 11.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 918,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $90,049,000 after acquiring an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in Nike by 3.0% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 238,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 32.0% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 79,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 140.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,356 shares of company stock worth $28,789,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $110.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,390,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,625. The firm has a market cap of $173.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.48. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $112.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

