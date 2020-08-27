Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Cardlytics worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 78.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cardlytics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $80.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,089. Cardlytics Inc has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,249,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,304.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 284,100 shares of company stock worth $18,671,681 and sold 71,378 shares worth $5,476,205. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

