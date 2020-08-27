Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,926 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 505,219 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares in the last quarter.

Irhythm Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.26. The stock had a trading volume of 381,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,272. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average of $113.39. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $221.74.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,224,509.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $1,146,499.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,952.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,818 shares of company stock worth $23,162,002 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.56.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

