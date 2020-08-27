Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Heska worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heska by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

NASDAQ HSKA traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.42 million, a PE ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $85.16. Heska Corp has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $110.90.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. Research analysts expect that Heska Corp will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $863,923.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,382,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,883 shares of company stock worth $2,756,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.