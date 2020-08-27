Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

Shares of HD traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.63. 3,427,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,289,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.03 and its 200-day moving average is $235.53. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

