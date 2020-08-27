Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 91.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth $568,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth $3,880,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 421.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter.

In other Landstar System news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,760.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.91. 260,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $136.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.73.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

