Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,193 shares during the period. BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $199,946,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $12,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $132,775,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total value of $17,604,220.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,894,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

Shares of ZM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,546,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,772,109. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $302.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,708.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of -1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

