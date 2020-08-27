Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 383,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,603,000 after acquiring an additional 39,310 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,458,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,876,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $962,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,917. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,693. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $163.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

