MVL 24 Hour Volume Hits $220,901.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, MVL has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Cryptology and IDCM. MVL has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $220,901.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00041974 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $614.45 or 0.05423831 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031546 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,355,594,309 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, CoinBene, Cashierest, IDEX, IDCM and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.