National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Up 7.6%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) shot up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.39. 498,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 829,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCMI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush downgraded National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $269.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.95.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 74,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $216,261.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

