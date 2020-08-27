National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.55

News coverage about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

National Security Group stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 190. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. National Security Group has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter. National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 5.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

