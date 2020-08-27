NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $122.63

Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.63 and last traded at $120.88, with a volume of 324169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $347.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,838,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 222,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 12,515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.