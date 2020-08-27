New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Up 6%

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) shares shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.94 and last traded at $146.12. 1,093,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,460,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDU. Nomura lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.31 and a 200-day moving average of $128.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 48.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.