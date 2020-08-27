New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Shares Up 5.1%

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) shares shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.50. 309,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 647,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.60.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,176,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

