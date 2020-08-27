NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Reduced by Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 2.9% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,159. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,553. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $289.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

