Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading Down 5.3%

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.75. 800,115 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 497,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NIU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth about $7,266,000. Dalton Investments LLC bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 168.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 329,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 7,152.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 206,755 shares in the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

