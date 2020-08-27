Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Up 5.4%

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $25.37. 101,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 203,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Several brokerages have commented on NKTX. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

In other Nkarta news, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 833,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

