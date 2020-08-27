Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Up 5.4%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $25.37. 101,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 203,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Several brokerages have commented on NKTX. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

In other Nkarta news, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 833,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit