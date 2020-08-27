Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.38

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and traded as high as $11.46. Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 88,712 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

