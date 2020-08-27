Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Trading Up 6.9%

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 4,090,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 15,895,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $62.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Novan by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 147,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

About Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

